Ohio County Senior Services has found a way to get around COVID-19 and continue offering an event for its seniors — parking lot bingo — which the Senior Center has been hosting since October.

Judele Stone, assistant director of the Ohio County Senior Center, said seniors have been isolated since COVID-19 hit the region in March and parking lot bingo has been a way to get seniors out of their homes while maintaining social distance and safety.

“All of our seniors were really missing each other and the activities and stuff so we thought on the pretty days, we would try and let them come out and sit six feet apart or in their cars,” she said. “They can see each other from a distance and talk and just fellowship a little bit, but at a distance.”

Stone said so far, there have been no issues with keeping everyone safe.

During parking lot bingo events, seniors can either stay in their car or bring a lawn chair to sit outside, given they remain six feet apart. Bingo cards are disposable so that multiple people are not handling the same card and numbers are read by someone from the senior center at the entrance of the building with a microphone.

During Thursday’s parking lot bingo event, about 15 cars were parked outside the building with multiple people participating from a single household in each one.

Judy Stevens, who attended Thursday’s event, said while it’s a little unusual, she still enjoys it.

“We love it,” she said.

During COVID-19, and in addition to bingo, Stone said the senior center is offering meal delivery and pickup with the help of the Green River Area Development District. She said about 200 meals are being delivered to seniors in the area per day.

“The Senior Center was an outlet for them. A lot of them, it gave them a reason to get up and get dressed and get out,” she said. “It’s really important to try to continually try to reach out to the seniors, not only for the meals, but for somewhat of socialization because they have been isolated during this time and it’s been really hard on them.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360