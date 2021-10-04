The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has been accredited by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, meaning the sheriff’s office has met law enforcement standards that are considered best practices.
To be accredited, an agency must demonstrate its policies and practices are in line with the Association of Chiefs of Police standards. An agency must review and revise all of its policies, show that officers know the policies and undergo a facility examination.
The sheriff’s office was recognized for achieving the distinction recently at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s banquet in Bowling Green.
Detective Doug Esther with the sheriff’s office said department staff spent about two-and-a-half years reviewing its policies, making changes and determining that operations conform to Association of Chiefs of Police standards.
Accreditation among sheriff’s offices is somewhat uncommon.
“There are 120 sheriff’s offices in the Commonwealth, and there are only 25 that are actually accredited,” Esther said.
The idea of becoming accredited had been discussed previously, but was taken up by Sheriff Tracy Beatty, Esther said.
“It took the sheriff’s commitment to make it happen,” Esther said.
A number of people from the law enforcement side and the tax office worked on the project, he said.
“It was everybody putting forward effort to make this happen,” Esther said.
“The sheriff felt it was important. We are in a day and age where police officers are being held accountable, which is how it should be. We need to be sure we are doing things correctly ... to make sure we are holding ourselves accountable.”
Policies had to be revised, or in some cases created.
For example, Esther said a new Association of Chiefs of Police standard calls for agencies to have policies for identifying and assisting officers who are having difficulty because of the stresses of the job.
Policies have to be adapted because the profession of law enforcement is constantly changing, Esther said. The KACP standards were created to make departments more effective and efficient.
“There were certainly standards we already met,” Esther said. “Some policies did require some tweaking, and there were some (areas) where we had no policy at all.”
The association also sent an accreditation manager to the sheriff’s office for an office inspection. The inspection covers a number of important law enforcement procedures, such as how an agency stores and maintains evidence. The manager also checks to see if deputies are using the office’s policies.
“The administration has to follow the rules as well,” Esther said. “We had to not only make the changes and write the policy, we had to train and update our officers on the changes we made.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse @messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.