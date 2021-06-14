The Ohio County Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Committee has set the date for its second annual Suicide Awareness Walk for National Suicide Prevention Month to provide support and resources to those seeking help.
The walk will take place Sept. 11 at the Ohio County Fairgrounds in Hartford on Kentucky 69.
The event will include group yoga, the 5K walk, a cornhole tournament and a monster truck display.
Ashley Davis, a mental health provider and committee member, said the walk provides an opportunity to open a line of discussion about suicide awareness and prevention, and the stigma that often surrounds mental health.
“It helps break the stigma and allows us to talk more about it. It also gave people a place to come and remember their loved ones,” she said. “Mental health really took a hit with COVID and we lose a lot of people in the rural areas to suicide, so it’s an important topic that we try to help break the stigma for so that we’re more open about it.”
Davis said the committee is expecting a good turnout for the event, as the first annual walk brought out a crowd of about 500.
The biggest difference this year, she said, is more planning time. Last year, the committee decided to do a walk and put everything together in just a month.
“It was pretty amazing considering it was put together in 30 days,” she said. “We’re just going to have more time to put things together and get organized.”
Davis said the committee is also working on possibly getting a guest speaker for the event.
She said the most important thing is making sure people know it is OK to seek out help and know what resources and information are available to them.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.