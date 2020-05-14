Ohio County residents can participate in free drive-thru COVID-19 testing three days next week.
Kroger will sponsor tests in four locations — Richmond, Mayfield, Louisville and Ohio County.
Green River District Health Department reports a total of 110 cases in Ohio County, which has a population of about 24,000. By comparison, Henderson County, which has nearly double the population, has only 87 total confirmed cases.
“When we look at ... Graves and Ohio counties, these are two areas where we have seen a significant number of cases,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.
In Ohio County, testing will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Four hundred tests per day will be available.
Residents must go to Krogerhealth.com/covidtesting to register.
In other news, Beshear announced 72 new COVID-19 cases in the Warren County area. For the last few days, that county has taken the state’s top spot when it comes to the number of new confirmed cases.
Bowling Green, which is Warren County’s county seat, now has the state’s second highest number of coronavirus cases — 708.
“It’s a lot of kids who are testing positive,” the governor said. “And it’s a lot of families.”
Several Warren County children ages 12 and younger were included in Wednesday’s count. The youngest was 1 year old.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, reported that a 10-year-old child in ICU at Norton Children’s Hospital has now been taken off the ventilator.
The 10-year-old and a 16-year-old were Kentucky’s first children diagnosed with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, caused by COVID-19.
Parents or health-care providers with questions about the syndrome may now call the Kentucky pediatric COVID-19 helpline at 800-722-5725. Norton Children’s Hospital staff will answer calls on that line.
Beginning Thursday, May 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health will send an advisory about the syndrome to clinicians statewide.
Beshear made another pitch for dentists, doctors and other health-care providers to register for the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system in Louisville. The program decontaminates N95 face masks free of charge, including shipping.
Face masks can be cleaned and reused up to 20 times. To sign up, go to www.battelle.org/decon.
The governor reported 227 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,080.
The virus claimed five more Kentuckians. To date, 326 residents have died.
On Wednesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases — three in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, one in McLean County and one in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is now 537.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported five new cases, bringing that county’s total to 472.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.