The Ohio County Veterans of Foreign Wars has made progress in its second phase of the Veterans Memorial site in the Ohio County Park. The VFW hopes to continue progressing on the project throughout July.
According to Ray Morrison, commander of the Ohio County American Veterans and Memorial Honor Guard, the original project was started toward the end of 2018. The first phase was completed in September 2019 and honored 20 Ohio County veterans that either died in combat or did not return home.
Morrison said the project received so much support from local residents and the 1,400 living veterans in Ohio County that the VFW decided to expand the project.
“We completed the first phase of it last September, and that took about a year,” Morrison said. “We had an overwhelming support for it. Everybody wanted more bricks … so we decided to come up with a second phase.”
The second phase will include laying at least 210 personalized bricks for the memorial as well as engraving nearly 150 names of veterans who died in war or are missing in action, Morrison said.
He said more than half of the bricks have already been engraved and will be installed throughout July.
The project thus far has been mostly funded by local donations as well as a grant from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Morrison said.
The Ohio County Veterans Memorial site will be at Ohio County Park off of Kentucky 69 in Hartford. Morrison said there is still room for 90 more engraved bricks. Anyone interested in having a brick placed can fill out a form located in the Ohio County Times office, the county clerk’s office or the parks office.
