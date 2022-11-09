Tuesday’s announcement that Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will build a $30 million distillery in Ohio County’s Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre was welcome news for Judge-Executive David Johnston.
It’s been 15 years since the county landed anything that big, he said.
And the 35 jobs paying $25 an hour plus benefits will help with the county’s 5% unemployment rate.
Gov. Andy Beshear told the crowd, which came from several counties for the groundbreaking, that western Kentucky is attracting a lot of attention from businesses and industries looking for new locations.
He told officials with the new distillery, “I can’t wait for you to have a whole lot more neighbors (in the 1,200-acre industrial park) and a whole lot more jobs around you.”
Bourbon, he said, “represents Kentucky, and the momentum is showing no signs of slowing.”
The new distillery, Beshear said, joins a $9 billion spirits sector in Kentucky.
That sector, he said, “generates more than 22,500 jobs with $1.23 billion in payroll.”
The past two years, Beshear said, “have seen more than $1.1 billion in investments in the spirits sector, creating 900 jobs.”
Phase one of the project will see the construction of a 25,000-square-foot facility on 64 acres of land.
The facility is scheduled to become operational in May 2023.
Phase two will see the expansion of the new facility by 300,000 square feet on an additional 16 acres of land.
The distillery will be capable of producing up to 50,000 barrels of whiskey per year and eventually storing more than 250,000 barrels.
Jacob Call, the distillery’s chief operating officer and master distiller, said rye for the rye whiskey will be grown on the property.
He said the first customers for Western Kentucky Distilling’s whiskey, which will be sold on contract to other distilleries, will be announced in a couple of weeks.
More from this section
Beshear said Tuesday was his fourth visit to Ohio County in three months.
“This is an exciting area of Kentucky,” he said.
Call said the Ohio County site was chosen because it was a build-ready site with a pad and footers already in place.
It’s currently on a gravel road, but Johnston said it will be paved soon.
Partners are Call; JD Edwards, the distillery’s president; Michael King and Tetterton Couch OZ Fund of Nicholasville.
Fifteen rickhouses — warehouses — will store up to 250,000 barrels of aging whiskey.
And a visitor’s center is planned to put the distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
“There will be expansions,” Call said.
Western Kentucky Distilling will be the first legal distillery in Ohio County. Most counties in western Kentucky had illegal distilling during Prohibition.
Daviess and Muhlenberg counties each have two modern distilleries, although Glenmore is a bottling operation only.
Western Kentucky Distilling says it plans to buy all cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment in the state, including a Vendome 36-inch copper still.
It also plans to use locally-grown corn in its products.
In September, Kentucky reported 95 distilleries across the state.
Western Kentucky Distilling will be the 96th, unless others open before spring.
The bluegrass band King’s Highway was joined by Call’s daughter, Scarlett, a local musician, on “My Old Kentucky Home” to close the ceremonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.