DISTILLERY

Gov. Andy Beshear, right, talks with Jacob Call, chief operating officer and master distiller of the planned $30 million Western Kentucky Distilling Co., on Tuesday during a groundbreaking for the distillery to be built in Ohio County’s Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Tuesday’s announcement that Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will build a $30 million distillery in Ohio County’s Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre was welcome news for Judge-Executive David Johnston.

It’s been 15 years since the county landed anything that big, he said.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.