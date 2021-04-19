The Ohio County Public Library wants to document as much of the county’s history as possible — a mission that continues with its Pictures of the Past project.
Pictures of the Past is a historic digital photo library that is searchable on the library’s website. The library asks individuals to send in photos of Ohio County, but there are criteria for the project.
For instance, photos of historic sites, buildings, events, notable figures, various modes of transportation, churches, schools and county fairs are all accepted.
Cathy Heath, who works in the library’s genealogy and history annex, said it was important for library staff not to just have loads of family photos, though those have proved to be fascinating to peruse, as well.
“We have been working on this for almost two years, and we have about 200 photos so far,” Heath said.
She said the project began as a way to help celebrate the library’s 80th year. When it first began, there was a lot of interest in the project, and while Ohio Countians still bring in photos from time to time, she and others there would like to spark more interest.
It’s not uncommon for individuals, whether they still live in the county or have moved away, to be settling a relative’s estate and come across some historic photographs. The library always welcomes them.
When a person brings in their photos, they can choose to wait while the library staff goes through them and scans them into their system, or they can drop them off to be picked up later. The library staff asks that individual to fill out a permission slip and ensures they will have a safe return.
Heath also has permission from the Ohio County Historical Society to pull photos of interest off of their Facebook page when they come up. She and others have also gone through the newspaper archives to find notable images when they find them.
She said a project like this, while painstaking at times, is important because it preserves history.
“I think any community likes to look back at the things that happened, or the things people did,” she said. “It brings back memories of this community, and we often have people tell us they enjoy looking through them.”
She also said it’s good to look back and see how the county has advanced and progressed over the years.
“It’s fun to look at them,” she said.
For more information about this project, or to learn how to drop off photos, call the Ohio County Public Library at 270-298-3790, or visit the library, at 413 S. Main St. in Hartford.
To look at the digital library, visit www. ohiocountypubliclibrary.org, and scroll to the bottom of that page to view the 80th Anniversary Photo Library.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
