Ohio County High School Principal Robby Asberry has been named the secondary school principal of the year by the Kentucky Association of Secondary School Principals.
The award recognizes excellence in instructional leadership; student achievement results; closing gaps and providing opportunities for all students to thrive; school culture and climate; and contributions to the community and the profession, according to the KASSP.
Asberry said he is blessed to be a principal at his alma mater, and he owes this award to his students and staff.
“I received this award because of the hard work and dedication our students and staff have given to each other,” he said.
It is a huge honor being named the secondary principal of the year, he said.
“Ohio County High School is a great school,” he said. “I believe we have a great school in regards to our academic assessments, transition readiness, school culture and school spirit.”
His goal is for all OCHS students to graduate with love and pride in their school, and to be ready to become productive members of the community.
Asberry graduated from OCHS in 1992. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. He later earned a master’s degree in administration, and a Rank I with endorsements in the areas of supervisor of instruction and administration.
He has been an administrator within the Ohio County Schools district for the past 13 years, prior to that he taught math and social studies, and he also has coached for the district throughout his tenure. He has been OCHS principal for the last five years. This is his 24th year in education.
Under his leadership, the high school’s accountability and ACT test scores have improved. In 2016, when he started as head principal at OCHS, the senior composite ACT score was 18.7. That score has steadily increased 1.4 points over the last three years to 20.1, which is the highest ACT composite score in the school’s history.
On-demand writing scores have also increased over the last few years, from 65.6 in the 2015-16 school year to 77 in the 2017-18 school year, which is an 11.4 increase.
The KASSP Principal of the Year is the highest honor given to a member of the organization each year. Recipients receive a crystal engraved trophy, recognition at upcoming KASSP events, recognition from the local board of education, statewide recognition, and a $500 one-time scholarship for use by a student at the principal’s school or district.
Asberry said he hasn’t decided which student will receive that scholarship, but he is happy it will directly benefit a student of the district.
“That scholarship is by far the best thing about the principal of the year award,” he said, adding that this accolade looks good for his school and district, but the scholarship will have a lasting impact “and will be something great that comes from this award.”
