Alicia Storm has been named the new principal of Newton Parrish Elementary School, as she was unanimously approved to fill the position Tuesday by the school’s site-based decision-making council in a virtual meeting.
She will assume her new role effective July 1, 2020.
Most recently, Storm was the head principal at Ohio County’s Wayland Elementary School, a position she held for 10 years. Before becoming head principal there, she was the assistant principal at the school. She began her teaching career within the Owensboro Public Schools system, however. Following her college graduation, she taught Spanish at Owensboro middle and high schools.
Storm is replacing Steve Bratcher, who left the position when he was named the new OPS Chief Academic Officer last month. Storm holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish teaching from the University of Southern Indiana and her master’s in education administration and Rank I from Western Kentucky University.
Storm said she couldn’t be happier to return to the OPS family.
“I want to thank you for your support and your trust in my leadership abilities,” she said.
She said her goal as principal of NPES is to do what’s best for kids through creating relationships, collaborations, and appreciation and acceptance of culture. She also is interested in collaborating with the community.
“As I assume this role, I will be reaching out to stakeholders to see what our strengths are, what we need to work on,” she said. “I am eager to hear from you, and I look forward to partnering with you.”
Overall, she said, she hopes to help make Newton Parrish an environment where children can thrive.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said that while Bratcher’s shoes were hard to fill, he also heard the same about Storm from her previous superintendent of Ohio County Schools. He said the SBDM council “has taken great pains” to ensure it has chosen the right person to lead Newton Parrish.
Early on in the process, Constant said, the council decided on several characteristics it would like to see in the next Newton Parrish principal: that they were a servant first and cared deeply about kids, and that the individual would hold all to a high expectation and standards.
“Those were the pillars that springboarded our search,” Constant said. “I can say without a shadow of a doubt we have chosen the right person for the job. While we sure are sorry for Ohio County, we are sure happy for Newton Parrish.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
