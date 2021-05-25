Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital will hold a one-day Pfizer vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 25 for youth ages 12 to 17.
OHMCH typically offers the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to patients, which are only authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be administered to individuals age 18 and older.
Recently, however, the Pfizer vaccine has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA to be administered to anyone ages 12 and older.
The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. at OHMCH, 440 Hopkinsville St. in Greenville.
Laura Stiles, director of pharmacy, said the clinic already has about 30 appointments for the 12 to 17 age group. However, some walk-in appointments will be accepted depending on available supplies.
“We’re hoping this will help us get some of the children vaccinated,” she said.
Anyone less than 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccination.
Jessica Browning, a marketing specialist with OHMCH, said having the Pfizer clinic will help make vaccines more accessible to youth in the Muhlenberg community rather than having to travel to Owensboro and other areas where Pfizer is available.
“Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has had Pfizer vaccinations available all along, so they’ve been able to reach that group of 12- to 17-year-olds. However, locally here in Muhlenberg, there’s very limited availability for that Pfizer vaccine. The majority of vaccination sites only offer Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, so that’s why we thought it was important to offer Pfizer vaccination here for this one-day event,” she said.
According to Stiles, about 60% of Muhlenberg County residents ages 65 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 40% of individuals ages 18 and older have been vaccinated. Altogether, she said, OHMCH had administered about 5,500 doses of vaccine, including initial and booster doses.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
