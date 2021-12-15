Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital was able to activate an emergency response plan to help treat the victims of Friday night’s tornado outbreak in the Muhlenberg County area.
The hospital, according to Kathy Myer, OHMCH chief nursing officer, would have normally been operating its emergency department with one physician on duty on the night the storms broke out.
On a typical basis, she said, there would have been maybe a total of six patients coming through the emergency department between midnight and 8 a.m., most with minor injuries.
Friday night, however, was much different, she said.
Having prior knowledge of a potentially dangerous weather event, Myer said OHMCH CEO Ed Heath was able to activate the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS), which is a disaster and emergency response to enable hospitals to be more efficient and have access to more resources during the event of large-scale emergency situations.
With the activation of its command center, it was able to boost staffing to care for the influx of patients in the emergency department Friday.
She said the hospital participates in annual drills to prepare for such an event.
In total, Myer said the hospital was able to treat 15 patients who sustained injuries from the tornadoes.
She said patients were being brought into hospitals as emergency management services were able to reach them on-scene.
“One of the things was that … it was very challenging for EMS to get to the victims at the scene, and so they were kind of coming in one at a time as they were able to reach them and get them safely into the ambulances and transported to the hospital,” she said.
The first patient, she said, arrived at the hospital around midnight, and at just past 6 a.m. the hospital was able to deactivate its HICS.
“It was something significantly different,” she said. “All that activity occurred in a very short period of time.”
Patients, she said, arrived at the emergency department in various states, with different levels of injuries.
Three patients, she said, were admitted into the hospital, three had to be transferred to another facility for a higher level of care due to the severity of their injuries, and six were discharged.
Many discharged patients, however, did not have a home to return to, she said, although all were able to find a place of refuge for the night.
“Most of us have a great deal of healthcare experience, but this was a significant devastation to our local community that brought a surge of patients into our emergency department,” she said.
Some of those who were affected by Friday night’s events, Myer said, were OH employees.
“One case with a small, rural community like this is … many of the residents in Bremen who lost homes, lost their loved ones, they’re our employees; they’re our team members, and we’re reaching out … to provide them support,” she said.
Myer said OHMCH is continuing to stay involved with healthcare needs in the aftermath of the tornadoes, working with local schools, emergency service providers and other community authorities to ensure those who have been affected by the weather events have access to treatment for their medical needs, whether that be prescriptions or medical supplies that were lost in the storms.
Additionally, she said OH is matching donations to various relief funds related to the storms.
Myer said she is not only proud of the community and the efforts many individuals have put forth to provide support to those who have been affected by the tornadoes, but also the OHMCH team and first responders who worked on the frontlines to treat affected patients.
“I feel like what we experienced was the exceptional performance of our healthcare team,” she said. “I’m just really proud of the work that I witnessed.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to a relief fund for those affected by the tornadoes and receive a matching donation from the OH can do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/TornadoRelief.
Local nonprofits who have been affected may also apply for a mini-grant from the tornado relief site.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
