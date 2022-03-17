As the nation continues experiencing a healthcare worker shortage, the goal of Owensboro Health Medical Group is to continue recruiting more physicians to the area and expanding services, according to OHMG COO Mack Howell.
Howell spoke at the Rotary Club meeting Wednesday about how the medical group plans to address the physician shortage locally, as well as how OH plans to continue growth and expansion in its 18-county service area in western Kentucky.
“If you look across the country, everyone is really challenged with physician shortage, especially in primary care,” he said.
OH, according to Howell, is looking to recruit physicians in all specialties, with an emphasis on primary care physicians and cardiologists.
According to Howell, recruiting more physicians, and healthcare workers in general, means being a great place to work and cultivating interest in not only the healthcare field, but local healthcare.
OH has worked to develop an Innovation Center, where educational institutions and healthcare professionals would work together to train the next generation of healthcare workers and cultivate interest in the field.
Additionally, Howell said, OHMG takes on about six new residents each year and typically offers employment opportunities post-residency, as well.
The goal, Howell said, is to sign on between 30 to 40 new physicians each year.
In 10 years, OHMG went from having contracts with 31 physicians in 2011 to 141 by the end of 2021.
To date, the medical group has contracts with 148 physicians and has signed new contracts with 24 physicians that will start some time this year. Of those, 18 will be new to the Owensboro community, which will mean not only growing OHMG, but also Owensboro in general.
Bringing in more physicians, he said, means being able to expand and make healthcare more accessible for more people.
He said it lowers the wait time for an individual seeking care to see a physician. The goal, he said, is about five days. Currently, that wait is longer across the board.
Additionally, he said, it means bringing more specialized care into smaller communities and preventing individuals from having to drive outside of their city of residence to receive quality care.
So far, Howell said, the healthcare system is on its way to meeting its goals and has “recruited a lot of people” in recent months.
The dwindling of COVID-19 cases at the hospital has also allotted more time for that as well, he said, as things become more normalized and resources reallocated from handling pandemic surges to other things that could help expand services and assist in the overall growth of OH.
Bringing more people into Owensboro also means more occupational tax dollars being brought into the community, as well as more spending locally, he said.
“We’ve come a long way when we look at the people who work for us at OHMG,” he said. “We just want to have good physician service in western Kentucky.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.