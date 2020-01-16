The Owensboro Human Relations Commission board of directors approved monthly budgets from April through December 2019 at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
No discrepancies were found, Eunice Taylor, board chairwoman, said after the meeting.
Those budget approvals came a month after some OHRC board members questioned expenditures made by the commission’s former executive director, Kaitlin Nonweiler, who resigned in early December and who was dismissed from her duties weeks earlier than planned.
At an emergency board meeting on Dec. 11, board member Naheed Murtaza told fellow board members Nonweiler, who had resigned but was still working for the commission, had not answered questions about April and October budgets. Also, there were questions about expenses for a Native American event at Kentucky Wesleyan College in early November.
Therefore, Murtaza said at the December meeting, invoices were requested for the entire year and were under review.
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor praised Nonweiler for her work with the commission. Nonweiler formed many mutually beneficial partnerships during her time at the OHRC, Taylor said, and she hoped the commission’s current leadership continued to foster those relationships.
In other business, the board approved three new members: Joseph Acquisto, Jana Sullivan and Andrea Robinson.
Deborah Turner, a substitute teacher for Owensboro Public Schools, attended the meeting, which was open to the public. Turner asked about efforts to draw students to the Martin Luther King, Jr., commemorative walk scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at Owensboro High School. The march will travel north on Frederica Street to Brescia University.
Board member Angelica Almanza said the OHRC had worked with OPS on the event.
“Is there a way to make it more appealing to (students)?” asked board member Glenn Ashby.
Robinson suggested creating a pep rally atmosphere to draw young people.
“We need to take it to their level,” Taylor said.
In the director’s report, Joanne Kendall, interim executive director, told the board all OHRC bills had been paid, and residents made a few inquiries made at the commission in December.
Murtaza reminded new board members of the importance of reading and understanding the commission’s bylaws. Also, she told them the commission supports two initiatives: a fairness ordinance that provides protections to the LGBTQ community and the Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Act.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
