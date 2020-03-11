The Owensboro Human Relations Commission board appointed a new interim executive director during its Tuesday meeting.
The board voted to name Jaklyn-Mahree Hill, interim executive assistant, as the new interim director. The current interim executive assistant, Joanne Kendall, is retiring from the position on March 30. The decision to promote Hill came after a closed meeting.
Kendall left before the meeting ended and could not be reached for comment.
Board members also voted to dissolve the interim executive assistant role but hope to have a permanent assistant and executive director beginning July 1, when the next fiscal year begins.
“Those positions are going be applied for and vetted,” said board member Naheed Murtaza.
Board President Eunice Taylor said the board will be thorough in hiring a new permanent director.
“We want to hire the right person,” she said. “Because they’re going to hit the streets running. They’re going to have a list of things we want to do.”
Board members plan to meet and formulate a timeline for when the two positions will officially be advertised.
Kendall and Hill were hired in December after the previous executive director, Kaitlin Nonweiler, and previous assistant Vicky Montalvo, were dismissed after submitting their resignations.
Their resignations came after a controversy regarding a Nov. 2 Native American heritage celebration at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Expenses totaled nearly $1,000 more than the expected amount of $3,000. Commission bylaws state the board must approve expenditures totaling more than $500, but the board did not OK the costs associated with that event. Nonweiler said other board members were involved in helping her plan the event, and they were aware of the Native American heritage celebration’s cost. And according to Nonweiler, she understood the $500 limit only to pertain to office supplies.
Hill said she felt excited and a little nervous about her new position.
“I feel confident that I can do it,” she said.
Hill said she plans on applying for the permanent executive director position when it becomes available.
