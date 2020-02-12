The Owensboro Human Relations Commission is hoping to get more money for the upcoming fiscal year to host more community events.
Anna Kuthy, commission treasurer, said during a Tuesday meeting that the commission plans to ask the City of Owensboro for $5,000 next fiscal year for community events. It is an increase from $1,000 this fiscal year.
“One of our big roles is to provide training to the community,” she said.
For example, the commission has provided training on housing and health issues for certain demographics of the community. In the past, the commission has pulled from other funding sources, such as leftover money used for supplies, to host community events, Kuthy added.
Kuthy said the commission also plans to ask for $4,000 to pay for two new computers to comply with the city’s mandate on network safety. The commission plans to throw in an extra funding request for insurance payments and a cost of living increase for salaries.
However, Kuthy was doubtful that all of the commission’s requests would be fulfilled.
“Realistically, we know it’s not going to happen,” Kuthy said. “Most likely we’re not going to get increases in salaries but maybe 1%. I doubt that we’re going to get an increase in insurance. We hopefully will get extra money for the computers.”
Currently, the City of Owensboro gives the commission about $73,000 while Daviess County Fiscal Court gives $10,000 annually. Kuthy said the commission plans to ask the city for about $7,000 to $8,000 more and about $1,000, or 10%, more from the county.
The city funding application is due Feb. 21 while the county’s is due in March, Kuthy said.
Kuthy believes the pending request for more money is justified.
“We didn’t just willy-nilly say, ‘OK, we’re just going to throw an extra couple thousand here or there,’ ” she said. “No. We actually looked at where the needs are and where we can very much justify what we’re doing and where we need money.”
The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
