Earlier this month, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization within the United States, released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which, it said, measures 49 different criteria related to a city’s equality practices.
Of the eight Kentucky cities studied, Owensboro finished last with 38 points out of a possible 122.
And the Owensboro Human Relations Commission wants to help the city and county improve that score.
“I’d be happy if next year we can improve that score by 10 points, or even five points,” Jaklyn Hill, the organization’s executive director, said Monday.
She said city officials brought the study to the agency’s attention.
Hill said the OHRC is setting up a meeting with city officials and another with members of the community to discuss how to improve the city’s standing.
The city tabled a fairness ordinance in 2014 and the county rejected one on a 2-2 vote in 2019.
“It’s never a bad thing to keep people safe,” Hill said. “We need to make sure we’re protecting people. We want people to feel safe and welcome in Owensboro.”
She said she’s hoping to set up a meeting with county officials as well.
A news release from the OHRC says, “This will not be an easy or quick task. Change is not made overnight. However, progress must start today. It will take dedicated involvement from our office in conjunction with policy makers and influential members of the community who are dedicated to positive change that supports all members of our community with a focus on those who identify as LGBT+.”
On May 21, 2021, a dozen business leaders signed a full-page ad in the Messenger-Inquirer headlined “Inclusion: the ultimate bridge for Owensboro’s future.”
It said, among other things, “We believe in diversity because the things that make us the same and the things that make us different are both incredibly valuable assets. As a business community, we know that characteristics often used to divide people do not promote growth and progress for all.”
Hill said she is hoping the community will make progress this year.
Nationally, the cities selected for the Human Rights study were the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities (including undergraduate and graduate enrollment), 75 cities with high proportions of same-sex couples drawn from an analysis of the 2010 Census results by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which ranked the 25 large cities (population exceeding 250,000), 25 mid-size cities (population between 100,000 and 250,000) and 25 small cities (population below 100,000) and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state groups members and supporters in 2016.
The report says it is based on nondiscrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
It said, “This is not a ranking of a city’s atmosphere or quality of life. It is an evaluation of the city’s law and policies, and an examination of how inclusive city services are of LGBTQ+ people. Some high-scoring cities may not feel truly welcoming for all LGBTQ+ people, and some low-scoring cities may feel more welcoming than their policies might reflect.”
