Owensboro Health announced this week the closure of its mass COVID-19 vaccinations clinics. The health system will still provide vaccinations at The Springs Health Centre and the Outpatient Pharmacy.
BC Childress, director of outpatient pharmacy, called the clinic closure a “bittersweet feeling.”
“This has been such a staple of our lives and clinical operations for six or seven months now,” he said. “It’s been a lot of what we’ve done day in and day out for so long and it’s sweet in the fact that we know … we’re approaching 100,000 doses administered and that gives us a lot of hope for what that’s doing for our numbers here in Daviess County and the region and how that’s going to help us return to a sense of normalcy.”
On the other hand, however, he said demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly and the community is not yet at 100% of the population that has received vaccinations.
Childress said there is not enough demand to continue operating a mass vaccination clinic.
With the current level of vaccinations being administered, he said the staff at the OH Outpatient Pharmacy and Springs Health Centre are equipped to handle all vaccinations through OH at this point.
“We’re just at a point where supply has exceeded demand and we’re able to manage that demand with some of our regular operations,” he said. “It just doesn’t demand the full-sized clinic that we’ve had.”
The Springs Health Centre, at 2200 E. Parrish Ave. will continue offering a drive-through vaccination clinic by appointment and will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The OH Outpatient Pharmacy, at 1301 Pleasant Valley Road Suite 104, will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Additionally, Childress said OH will set up a vaccination clinic at the 2021 Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament.
COVID-19 testing is still available at OH Regional Hospital, the Springs Health Centre, the Ford Medical Building and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
