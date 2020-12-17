Blakeley McDaniel, the manager of nursing in the emergency department at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, was recently awarded the 2020 Twin Lakes Emerging Nurse Leader Award from the Kentucky Organization of Nurse Leaders.
KONL is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to advance the development of administrative leadership in nursing services, according to Cathy Stewart. Stewart is the 2020 Twin Lakes District KONL director and director of nursing for medical and surgical services at OHRH.
Stewart said McDaniel was chosen for the award because of her strong leadership abilities, critical thinking skills and dedication to excellence.
“Blakeley was chosen because of that,” she said. “She’s been strongly involved in all of the … processes to help COVID patients and really improve the care for our community.”
McDaniel, who has worked in the emergency department at OHRH for more than four years, transitioned to her current role just eight months ago as COVID-19 hit the region.
She said she was excited to step into the role because she wanted to make a difference.
“I feel like I know the department and I have a strong, trusting relationship with the staff,” McDaniel said. “Whenever this next opportunity opened up, I was just excited because I could make a difference in the emergency department and also at Owensboro Health and just continue to provide the excellent care for our patients.”
Being an exceptional leader, especially while working through the pandemic, she said, requires outstanding teamwork and communication, and being present and transparent with staff.
McDaniel said part of efforts to strengthen communication and transparency during COVID-19 is having daily safety huddles with fellow employees, leadership meetings and making updated information accessible to staff.
“You have to have that frequent communication and presence with your staff, especially in these trying times with COVID and the pandemic,” she said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the policies and procedures were changing every day as the CDC (Center for Disease Control) was coming out with new recommendations, so it was very important to just have that constant communication as a team and be up-to-date with the most current information.”
Stewart said she was “very excited to present Blakeley with this well-deserved award.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
