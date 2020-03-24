Owensboro Health Regional Hospital admitted its first patient with the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The patient is one of two Muhlenberg County residents recently diagnosed with the virus.
Health system officials and the Muhlenberg County Health Department declined to disclose the person’s age and gender, citing federal privacy regulations.
He or she was home quarantined before going to OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
On Sunday, OH officials transferred the patient to OHRH. The patient was in good condition Monday afternoon, OH officials said.
In other COVID-19 news, OH recently rolled out its telehealth system, which allows patients to schedule virtual appointments with doctors in the OH Medical Group and urgent care locations. Patients without smart phones can access the new system.
Providers and patients are embracing this new technology, said Dr. Jody Mitchell, who leads the OH Medical Group.
After only two days of operation, nearly 1,000 telehealth visits have been completed or scheduled, Mitchell said. “Clearly, we’re able to reach our patients in this time of social distancing.”
Last week, the federal government made available technology to health care providers that enabled the system to go live so quickly, he said.
Patients are asked to call their doctors first. If they need more guidance, they can set up a virtual visit. For more information, go to owensborohealth.org. A link to the new telehealth program is available on the health system’s home page.
A message OH officials continue to push: Know before you go to urgent care or a doctor’s office.
The OH website provides a brief COVID-19 self-assessment guide to help residents determine if they need medical attention.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has released these guidelines on when to seek care:
• Stay home if you are worried but well.
• Call your local health care provider for advice if you are ill but would not have sought treatment before the world pandemic became an issue. In this case, do not go to a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department.
• Call your medical provider or seek care if you feel ill and believe you have an emergency.
As of Monday, OH had conducted about 120 tests for COVID-19.
“Not everybody needs to be tested,” said Dr. Mike Kelley, OH vice president of medical affairs.
Because state and national resources for testing are limited at this time, they must be reserved for those who are sickest and most vulnerable, Kelley said. The majority of people infected with COVID-19 — about 80% — will develop mild or no symptoms.
“In most cases, the right thing to do is stay home … and self-isolate,” he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
