Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has been named a 2023-24 “High Performing Hospital” in four conditions and procedures by U.S. News & World Report, receiving the highest rating available.
The ratings, which are given annually, are intended to help patients and doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care.
According to a press release sent by OHRH, the hospital earned a “high performing” rating by patients in the treatment of strokes, heart failures, hip replacements and knee replacements.
“We are excited to be recognized again this year for the commitment to excellent care,” said Beth Steele, OHRH chief operating officer. “Our team of physicians, team members, partners and volunteers have continued to remain mission-focused and prioritize excellent, customized healthcare services.”
Steele said OHRH was awarded the same ranking last year in different categories.
“The rankings showcase the level of quality we provide,” she said. “There are a lot of metrics that go into the ratings, and when we perform well, it means different variables were at the highest quality.”
OHRH’s focus is to “provide the highest quality of care with the best service,” Steele said.
“It’s all about our team and the environment they create, along with the providers we have,” she said. “The team, culture and environment shot us up to the high performing category.”
To ensure OHRH receives the recognition again next year, Steele said the health system will stay focused on its mission, vision, core commitments and strategic imperatives.
“Staying focused on that will allow us to continue to maintain that level,” she said. “We work to heal the sick and improve on the health of those we serve, and that’s what we’re striving for.”
Steele said OHRH has a large group of people who are united in the mission.
“We want to provide for the communities we serve,” she said. “We are incredibly excited and happy to be recognized again this year.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
