Although COVID-19 has created a significant financial burden for hospitals throughout the country, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is searching for ways to move forward as the world approaches the endemic phase, starting with the staffing crisis, according to CEO Mark Marsh.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Marsh said the healthcare world did not know exactly what it was dealing with, so there were many different treatments and medications to treat upper respiratory viruses used, as well as CT scans, laboratory testing and more expensive medications that were being used to figure out what exactly worked best and what the world was up against.
Manpower, he said, is a significant issue that has gotten a lot of attention in recent months, but it was already an issue very early on, as hospital staff worked longer hours awaiting what would come and working to figure out the best ways to treat patients.
And as more patients started flooding into hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, he said they required higher levels of care with longer stays, up to five weeks at times, requiring even more increased staffing levels.
All of these things combined, he said, began wearing on hospitals nationwide financially.
Not to mention, Marsh said, many elective surgeries and hospital appointments were postponed due to the emergency, so there was a significant amount of income lost while COVID-19 expenses kept incurring.
“We were losing other patients who couldn’t get in because this became a manpower issue,” he said. “That’s an issue throughout the entire country.”
Then, as staff became more and more strained as the pandemic wore on, Marsh said many hospitals began relying on traveling nurses to help fill in the gap. But that came at a cost.
At OHRH, according to March, traveling nurses get paid around $130-150 an hour.
The average nurse at OHRH, he said, works around 35 hours a week.
At hospitals located in larger, more metropolitan cities, he said the cost of traveling nurses could reach up to even $300 an hour.
The cost of traveling nurses, he said, has probably been one of the biggest hospital expenses throughout COVID-19.
Although there has been some government assistance along the way, Marsh said it has not been enough to truly offset the pandemic expenses.
Throughout COVID-19, with government assistance funds through the CARES Act, he said the hospital has brought in about $40 million and has lost around $47 million.
Despite some financial challenges, Marsh said he is proud of how the hospital has withstood the pandemic, not having to layoff any staff members for COVID-19-related reasons or financial issues, something not many hospitals can attest to, he said.
“And that’s easier said than done, because we’ve had our financial challenges,” he said. “COVID has caused hardships for hospitals.”
Marsh said the hospital is starting to work on moving forward.
For one, he said, with less resources being allocated toward caring for COVID-19 patients, they are able to be refocused on other areas of need.
Additionally, he said elective surgeries and appointments are no longer being deferred, which will enable the hospital to start providing more necessary routine care to the community once again and generate more revenue for the hospital that has been lost throughout significant COVID patient surges.
“We’re trying to get back into a more routine level of functioning, like we did pre-COVID,” he said.
He said one of the big focuses at this time is also working to increase staffing levels. The hospital is not only working to recruit more healthcare workers, but is also working alongside area schools to help cultivate interest in the healthcare field.
There is also a bill that has been introduced in Kentucky by Rep. Susanne Miles, House Bill 751, which is seeking to create the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center in Owensboro, which is geared towards working with colleges throughout western Kentucky, specifically the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
The goal of the bill is to help increase staffing levels in area hospitals, he said.
“We’re going to build our future workforce,” Marsh said. “This is going to be something where we can actually reach out and grow and work directly with the schools. This is a solution.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
