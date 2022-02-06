AmeriCorps volunteers arrived at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital last week and have been providing a necessary reprieve for many health care workers during another pandemic surge.
Volunteers, according to OHRH Administrative Assistance Katie Case, have been able to provide assistance in nonclinical arenas of the hospital, from turning over beds to fetching supplies, bedding and even food and water for patients.
Efforts of volunteers, she said, have enabled clinical staff to refocus their efforts on patient care amid a nationwide hospital staffing shortage as the world is experiencing a global health crisis.
“In this current surge, with patients and staff being impacted by the new variant, in order for our clinical staff to continue doing their roles, this group of volunteers is able to assist us in nonclinical jobs,” Case said.
With many health care workers and their own families being just as impacted by the virus as the rest of the world, it has created even further staffing issues, according to OHRH Chief Operating Officer Beth Steele.
Fewer people are taking on more tasks, which has been difficult as the pandemic continues stretching over nearly two years, she said.
“Our clinical team has to kind of fill in the gap, so it will oftentimes take time away from their actual patient care,” she said. “It’s also nice for our team members to see outside community help coming in.
“We’ve been through two years of this pandemic and all the different surges have come with challenges, but for them, to see fresh faces coming in to do this type of skill and take it off their plate so they can focus on what they’re licensed to do and the work that’s important for them, it’s really meaningful to our team.”
Case said it was a nearly two-week process to get an AmeriCorps disaster relief team to the hospital, but now that the 11-member team has arrived, they have been graciously welcomed by the OH team.
She said the hospital is expecting to have volunteers for up to five weeks. After five weeks, the team will leave, but the hospital can continue reapplying for teams through May, if necessary.
OHRH is the sixth hospital in Kentucky to receive an AmeriCorps volunteer team and the first in western Kentucky, according to Steele.
The volunteer team arrived straight from its former post in Louisiana working with Habitat for Humanity, according to volunteer Genevieve Meadows.
The team has been together since August and will continue its 10-month service commitment together through May, although members are unsure where their next assignment will be.
Although they have been gone from home for some time, volunteer Beth Lumia said the team is enthusiastic to serve in this capacity and provide some relief to health care workers that have pushed through the pandemic on the front lines since the beginning.
“They’ve been dealing with COVID for the past two years at maximum capacity, so just being here and being a hand to the medical professionals and staff here, it’s just really important,” she said. “In this age of COVID, you almost feel a little bit helpless, so being here is especially important during this time.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
