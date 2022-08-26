U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 "High Performing Hospital” — the highest rating available — for the care of heart attacks, strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney failure based on patient outcomes.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions, with fewer than half of all hospitals receiving "High Performing" ratings and only four earned the rating in all procedures and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.