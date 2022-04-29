Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Trauma Services has been established by the American College of Surgeons as an ACS-verified Level III Trauma Center.
Being designated and verified as a Trauma Center ensures the community that the clinical practices and processes of care for seriously injured patients meet or exceed national standards.
Mike Mixson, director of Trauma Services, said the team had a 16-month preparation plan, dedication from all trauma services staff and full focus on every aspect of trauma care to meet the required criteria, meaning focusing on the entire continuum of care: pre-hospital to post-rehabilitation, including injury prevention.
