OHS carpentry students selling cornhole boards

Aiden Roberts decided to take carpentry again this year because the Owensboro High School junior likes working with his hands, and he finds the trade to be useful and interesting.
Roberts, 17, of Owensboro, said the class has been unique because it’s not typical. There aren’t books or chapters to study for carpentry. There’s only doing, and learning through experience.
Which is why he and his classmates are building and selling cornhole boards: for the experience, and to raise money for materials to help them learn. There are two options to choose from, painted black with an OHS decal that comes with red and black bags, and a plain one that doesn’t come with bags.
“I like hands-on learning,” Roberts said. “I would rather be out doing something instead of sitting in the classroom.”
Carpentry teacher Gary Hanan said students will use the funds generated from this sale to purchase more materials to help students learn.
Carpentry uses disposable materials. In order for students to learn how to put siding on a house, they have to practice with siding, Hanan said.
“It’s not pencils and paper,” he said. “It’s very hands-on, and a lot of times you can’t reuse the materials over and over again.”
In the past, carpentry students have built noodle board stove covers and key holders. They have also participated in building sheds for community partners. Hanan wanted to give students something different to focus on this time around, and with cornhole boards and gaming becoming more and more popular, he jumped at the opportunity.
It also is a chance to show some school pride, and also provide buyers an opportunity to decorate a plain board to whatever team of their choice.
Both board options have the ability to latch the boards together for easy transportation. The painted boards come with four red and four black bags and they sell for $165. Unpainted boards are $100.
Those interested can email Gary Hanan at gary.hanan@owensboro.kyschools.us, and can view both options on the Owensboro Public Schools Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
