John DeLacey has been named the new Owensboro Public Schools director of transportation, health and safety, effective July 1.
DeLacey, the current Owensboro High School principal, is filling the position that will be made by Chris Gaddis’ retirement after more than 30 years of service to the district.
Before becoming principal, DeLacey served as a classroom teacher at Cravens Elementary School, an assistant principal and athletic director at the former 5-6 Center, and has been principal at OHS for six years. He has been working for the city schools district for 18 years, and was a product of the school system.
In his new role, DeLacey will be responsible for supervising the district’s transportation department, the district nurse and health staff, the mental health coordinator and supporting contracted services. He will also oversee the operational safety and compliance of state regulations, according to OPS officials.
DeLacey said this new position will be an exciting, new challenge.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with each school in our district individually in some capacity, but I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to the entire district as a whole in this new position,” he said.
DeLacey said the past six years at the helm at OHS have been some of the most rewarding in his life.
“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside an incredible staff at OHS and I know they will continue making a difference in the lives of so many students that walk our halls,” he said. “I cherish the relationships I have built with students and staff throughout the years and I look forward to the opportunity to create even more relationships throughout the district in this new role where I will have a direct connection with our entire student population.”
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said there were several “highly qualified” applicants to this position, and that DeLacey’s passion for the district and his ability to develop relationships made him a great fit for it.
“I’m excited to watch him pursue this next step in his career as he continues to make a difference in our community because of his passion for our district,” Constant said.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said the OHS site-based council, which is responsible for filling positions at each school, along with help by district officials, will be meeting Tuesday to begin discussions about finding a new principal.
He said the job will likely be posted tomorrow, as well, and that it will be active for 15 days before the process furthers. The hope is for the school to fill the position before school is out.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
