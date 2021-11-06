Tickets for the Graves County at Owensboro high school football Class 5A district championship game on Friday, Nov. 12 will be on sale next week in the high school’s athletic office.
Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tickets are $7. No passes will be accepted. A ticket is required for entry.
Tickets will also be for sale at the gate Nov. 12. Rash Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m., kickoff is at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the athletic office at 270-686-1084.
