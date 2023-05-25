Rash Stadium had the atmosphere of an Owensboro High School Red Devils football game Wednesday evening, as family and friends of the 287 seniors in the class of 2023 packed the stands for the graduation ceremony.
For OHS senior Lindsey Gibson, Wednesday was the last opportunity she would have to speak to her entire class before they marched individually to receive their diplomas.
Gibson, president of the class, said she wanted to make the most of that chance as she prepared her speech.
“…With everything we’ve gone through, I want to make it known that we’re still here and still did it,” said Gibson, who played varsity basketball and softball.
Gibson, who’s planning to attend nursing school at the University of Louisville, said COVID-19 had an impact on their lives, starting in the second semester of their freshmen year and then returning as sophomores.
“I think it shaped us to expect the worst sometimes because no one expected that to happen, and we just had to learn from it,” she said.
Senior Mya Kelly, who earned academic accolades, will be heading to Boston University in the fall to major in psychology.
“So going through the big decision of Boston, I feel very supported, and I’m excited to see what that brings for me,” said Kelly, who has family there. “I hope it’s the same environment that Owensboro has brought me in terms of love, kindness and just the school spirit.”
And although she’s looking forward to the next phase of her life, Kelly described graduating from high school as “bittersweet.”
Kelly said going through COVID with her classmates also gives them a shared experience that they will take with them.
“I think COVID brought a lot of heartache; there was a lot of separation; we couldn’t see each other,” she said. “…So being together now shows how we’ve emerged from the time of separation. It makes us happy to be here and makes this day even more special.”
OHS Principal Jennifer Luttrell has spent two years with the class.
Luttrell said the class has been “resilient” by overcoming COVID and coming together as a class.
“They have come back very strong their senior year, and they’ve been engaged in academics, athletics and the arts here; they’ve just excelled in everything they’ve done,” Luttrell said. “They’ve been exceptional about building a community back here at OHS that may have been lost during COVID, when kids were disconnected.”
Senior Marvin Cramblit said the idea of graduating high school hadn’t set in yet.
“I’m not sure it’s hit me fully and emotionally, but I can realize and recognize how big a deal this is,” said Cramblit who plans to attend U of L and major in social work. “…I’m proud of myself and all these people here.”
