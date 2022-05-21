Owensboro High School handed out 248 diplomas Friday evening during its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 at Rash Stadium.

Superintendent Matthew Constant said he hopes to see graduates go into the world with pride for where they come from, to make their community and the world a better place.

“You become part of an alumni family dating all the way back to 1871,” he said. “I’ve been a part of every district in this community, but I am proud to now claim this one.”

Senior Lillian Cook received this year’s Honor Graduate recognition for the hard work, determination and selfless character she displayed throughout her years at OHS, according to Tara Howard, dean of instruction.

Cook is captain of the lacrosse team, the bowling team, section leader for both marching band and choir and the senior voice for her class.

After graduation, Cook plans to do a summer internship working alongside a teacher to gain experience working in a classroom with students before completing two years at Owensboro Community and Technical College and transferring to Western Kentucky University to complete a degree in early elementary education.

She plans on becoming a kindergarten teacher, inspired by her own teachers, her family and her love for watching others grow and prosper.

Cook said her own kindergarten teacher is one of the people who inspired her the most to pursue a career in education.

“I had a very strong, loving, compassionate kindergarten teacher named Ms. McCarty, and she would go out of her way to just do small things to … take care of me,” she said. “When I was younger, I had to take speech classes, and I had to do that until first grade, and she just kind of went that extra mile of, not just being a good teacher, but being a good person and making sure her kids were learning and not just taking a test and becoming another number.”

As a teacher, she said she hopes to portray that same caring, compassionate nature to her own students and “always encourage them.”

Cook said she is excited to be a graduate of OHS and see what the future holds for her. She said her last week of school has been like a movie.

“My adrenaline is pumping,” she said. “It feels like a coming of age movie. Everything feels like a movie scene, and I’ve taken in every moment. I’m ready for the next part of the movie.”

Cook attributes many of her accomplishments and her drive to her family, specifically her mother and brother who are both involved in the community. She said she wanted to be able to live up to their reputations and become just as successful and part of her community.

“Just being in that atmosphere pushed me to get out of my box,” she said.

Constant said he and other staff at OHS are excited to see what all of the graduates will do in the world.

“We will watch you stay in Owensboro and make it a better place; we will see you go off to new cities, pursuing your dreams; but always, always remember your home here at Owensboro High School,” he said. “Never underestimate the power of what one person can do and accomplish.”

