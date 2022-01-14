The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education approved on Thursday the creation of two new positions at Owensboro High School, one that will help with school safety, and another that will expand the school’s mental health services.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, told board members during the board luncheon that both positions are paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding.
The money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; as well as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.
Constant said the school safety associate position will be “another proactive set of eyes and ears” in the school building who will assist with school and safety checks.
“They also will be the bridge between the community and the school building,” he said.
Jared Revlett, district spokesman, said this position won’t be like a school resource officer. The school safety associate won’t be armed, and they won’t have arresting power.
Like most schools across the country, OHS has been contending with high emotions and the mental health concerns that have been exacerbated by students living through the pandemic.
Fights have been taking place within the school setting, and a lot of issues that are happening outside in the community are coming into the school, Revlett said.
“This position will be an extra, friendly presence there to get connected with students, to build some relationships, and help cut down on some of these issues coming out of the pandemic year,” he said.
He said some students have been dealing with pandemic-induced school disruptions differently, and some still have a lot of maturing to do.
The district is looking for someone who has good communication skills, and is good at cultivating relationships with young people for the position.
The other new position that was approved is an additional licensed mental health professional that will be called a student assistance coordinator.
“This person will be able to do more small group therapy and more wraparound aftercare services as students are away from the traditional learning environment for awhile, and then return back to the building,” Constant said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
