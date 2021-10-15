Owensboro High School administrative team members updated the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday as to how they’ve been working to change the culture at the school to better meet student and staff needs.
Board members learned about the improvements during their regular October luncheon, in addition to how the school has been working toward its goal of leaving ATSI (Additional Targeted Support and Improvement) status, which, according to the Kentucky Department of Education, identifies schools that have at least one student group performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5%.
In 2019 the school was identified as an ATSI school based on the performance of students within the special needs population.
Because of that, the school underwent a state review and developed plans for improvement, and it received a $294,750 grant from the state to work toward its educational goals. In February, the board approved stipends for eight already-employed OHS teachers to become impact coaches to help the school move forward from its ATSI status.
The school also welcomed new members on its leadership team: Tara Howard, who in 2020 was hired by the district as the new OHS dean of instruction, and Jennifer Luttrell, who was hired as OHS principal at the beginning of this school year.
Luttrell told board members she and Howard have been working on teaching and learning, and developing relationships among staff members and students. They have kept two thoughts in mind while pursuing these goals: being student-centered and intentional.
“We have developed a new catch phrase: All in for OHS,” she explained, and the school has been focused on “three big rocks” this year.
The first “rock” is to have effective relationships with students, families and staff. The second is to create a climate and environment that is positive and encouraging, and supports teaching and learning, and the third is to exit ATSI status.
“In everything we do,” Luttrell said, “we want our educators and staff to come back to these big rocks.”
Howard told board members that in an effort to provide for an academic and pathway-focused learning environment for students, study hall has been eliminated at the school, and the co-op format has been adjusted. Students who are enrolled in co-op, which is the program that allows them to leave school for a job, can still do so, they just have a more strict rubric to follow to qualify.
These adjustments have allowed students to be in classrooms focused on core content that caters to their pathway, she said.
Some students, on a case-by-case basis, have also been allowed to pursue classes that help to meet their needs for graduation. For example, when a chorus class filled up, Howard allowed three students to work in an independent study format with the chorus teacher during their planning period to help prepare the students for a Governor’s School for the Arts audition this year.
Another part of creating change within the school’s systems and processes means total buy-in from staff and students, Luttrell said.
All students and staff members know what is expected of them, are determining what their goals are and how to reach them, she said.
Within the next few weeks, KDE will do another site visit at the school to determine if they have met their goals to exit ATSI status, at which point both Luttrell and Howard will again update the board.
Board members also heard an update from OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant on an incentive that is being provided by KDE for district staff members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. If staff members can produce a vaccine card by Dec. 1, they can receive $100.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
