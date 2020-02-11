Owensboro High School is now accepting applications for its eighth Hall of Achievement induction class.
The school began a Hall of Achievement — which is an academic “hall of fame” for OHS alumni who have been graduated from the school for at least 20 years — in 2001 with the help of a Hager Foundation grant, according to Lori Thurman, an OHS government teacher.
Thurman said the Hall of Achievement was created in an effort to celebrate the accomplishments of OHS graduates who have done great things in their community, profession or for the country.
“It’s an honor to be recognized,” she said. “It’s also an inspiration to our current students as they walk the halls and walk up the staircases and see people in the fields they are interested in.”
Thurman and the rest of the committee tasked with choosing this year’s Hall of Achievement class are accepting applications until Aug. 30. The applications are available on the district’s website at owensboro.kyschools.us.
This class will be inducted in a ceremony in April 2021.
Once the application deadline closes in August, Thurman will meet with other committee members, which include past-recognized distinguished alumni, teachers and school principals. The class can range anywhere from five to 10 individuals, depending on who “we feel best represents those values of excellence,” Thurman said.
Thurman said the committee tries to create variety by choosing individuals who have excelled in the sciences, community work or somebody in business, “so that the students can see themselves in these inductees, too.”
As a teacher, Thurman recognizes how beneficial it is for students. She said students are involved in the induction ceremony throughout the whole process.
“I see this as a neat opportunity for the students to meet these distinguished alumni,” she said. “They’ll have a luncheon, and we will have the ceremony, and students can interact with them.”
For more information about this visit the school’s website, or email Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman at jared.revlett@owensboro.kyschools.us.
