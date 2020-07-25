Owensboro High School senior Kevin Payne expected his final year of high school to end differently. But like so many other things this year, the final months of Payne’s high school days were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely not the way I thought (it would go),” Payne said. “I was looking forward to so many things … especially the prom and Project Graduation.”
Friday night, Payne and other OHS graduates were able to say goodbye to their lives as high school students when the school held commencement ceremonies at Rash Stadium.
The graduates were seated at a distance from one another, and the audience members in the stands all wore masks. Graduates were limited to just a few family members each.
Graduate Octavia Stephens said the sudden end to the school year in March was “kind of stressful.”
“We already had my (prom) dress picked out and paid for,” she said. Stephens, who will attend Murray State University to study biology and pre-med, said coming to Friday’s ceremony was important “just to make my mom proud.”
Payne, who will be studying mechanical engineering (and looking into material engineering) at the University of Kentucky, said Owensboro High School had a positive impact on his life. Family members, Payne said, remark on “how much I’ve grown up.”
“I’ve gotten a lot more responsible,” Payne said, adding that the school was a good environment.
“The teachers are really supportive and I made a great group of friends, who made the last four years memorable,” he said.
“Comparing myself now to freshman year, I was more of a procrastinator,” Payne said. “... Now, I use my time more wisely.
“The main thing I’ll miss is soccer,” Payne said, adding that he’ll miss “going to football games and basketball games and cheering on the team and hearing the crowd roaring.”
Graduate Jaysen Oliver said having his senior year cut short by the pandemic “was horrible.”
“I don’t even know how to explain it, it just hit hard,” Oliver said. “... It’s great the school is going to let us have at least a graduation.”
In her address to the class, student council president Olivia Miller said 2020 had been an unusual year, but “our class has never been ordinary.”
“If this year has taught us anything, it is to take advantage of every situation,” Miller said, later adding, “We know OHS has prepared us for anything that is to come.”
In his address, superintendent Matthew Constant said, “I truly did not know if the day was ever going to be possible,” while thanking the school’s staff and local health department officials for making the ceremony possible. Constant told students to not let pandemic prevent them from living.
“Don’t just wait for the coronavirus to pass us by without finding your dance in the rain,” Constant said. As OHS graduates, the students are part of a family, he said, “that will outlast any pandemic.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
