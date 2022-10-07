Seniors at Owensboro High School spent Thursday learning more about their right to vote.
Kristi Cain, a member of the Daviess County Democratic Party’s executive committee, and County Clerk Leslie McCarty, who is a Republican, teamed up in a bipartisan effort to register more students to vote.
The two were joined by Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education Chairwoman Melissa Decker.
“It shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” McCarty said. “It should be about getting everyone to vote to get your voice heard, no matter your age.”
McCarty told the students that fewer young people are turning out to the polls.
“I think partly it’s because the older generations understand the value of their vote,” she said. “I think starting out, younger people don’t know some of the issues and are still learning about the world.”
McCarty spoke about two families she personally knows who have lost loved ones in wars, which is one reason why she votes.
“I have two friends that are Gold Star mothers,” she said. “They lost their sons fighting for my freedom. How can I say I’m not going to vote?”
Cain said she registered to vote when she attended Apollo High School in 1994 and wanted to help register more eligible students, visiting most high schools in the county to do so.
Every year, OHS students register to vote in their government classes.
Cain set up a table during lunch at OHS for students to register via paper form. They could also go online to https://vote.gov/register/ky/ during the presentation to register online.
Oct. 11 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.
