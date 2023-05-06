An Owensboro High School student was charged Friday afternoon with second-degree terroristic threatening after a threat was made against the school.

According to Jarred Revlett, Owensboro public information officer, a written threat was discovered in a school bathroom, which led to officers from the Owensboro Police Department being called to investigate.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

