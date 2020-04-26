Ella Bartholomy is one of 256 students across the commonwealth to be selected into the 2020 class of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts in the discipline of visual art, and she is the only student in the region to have been selected to participate.
The 17-year-old Owensboro High School junior said she was surprised to be the only student in the area selected to participate. Another OHS student, Emma North, was selected as an alternate for vocal music.
Ella has been drawing for as long as she can remember, she said, and wanted to apply for GSA because she thought it would be a good opportunity artistically and look great on college transcripts.
“Art has always been a part of my life, and my family has always been very supportive of me wanting to be an artist,” Ella said, adding that it was her mother who encouraged her to even fill out the GSA application to begin with. “I just thought, well, I’m not going to make it in, so why even bother doing it? My mom swooped in and said you have to try your best and you never know what could happen. I’m grateful I actually did it, I just think it’s wonderful that I got in.”
Ella wants to continue studying art after high school, but she isn’t completely sure what she will be doing.
“I just know that art is definitely going to be a part of it,” she said.
Emily Plummer, OHS visual art teacher, met Ella as a sophomore and that, though Ella is quiet, “she packs a punch with her artwork.”
“She doesn’t speak much, but her work speaks for itself,” she said. “She is very talented, and she is a team player. She is always helping other people, and she takes advice well.”
Receiving criticism and advice well is a good quality to have in an artist, Plummer said.
“Ella is mature for her age,” she said.
Plummer also said she hopes GSA is able to be conducted this year as regularly scheduled, as she knows it’s a wonderful experience for young creatives across Kentucky.
The Kentucky Center for the Arts, which hosts the three-week art camp each year, said in a release that it is working in tandem with the governor’s office and closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and is “still actively considering how we can convene the 2020 class in a way that prioritizes our students’ safety, as well as their artistic and educational experience.”
The camp was originally scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 18 this summer on the University of Kentucky campus.
“We know our students and partners are eager to learn more, and we will provide additional information as soon as we can,” the release went on to say. “We are grateful for your patience in the meantime. We are committed to our accepted applicants as Kentuckians, artists, and now GSA students — we will do everything we can to ensure they receive the high-quality experience they deserve this summer.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.