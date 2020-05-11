Lucy Swenson is always looking for ways to serve the community.
Swenson, 18, of Owensboro, is one of 575 semifinalists to receive a National Honor Society scholarships. National Honor Society scholarships are given based, in part, on service and leadership, so for Swenson’s part she will receive $3,200 for her efforts.
Students must be meet specific GPA requirements and be nominated to join the National Honor Society. Swenson joined when she was a sophomore at Owensboro High School, and she has remained since.
She enjoys the program because of its emphasis on volunteering.
“We have a lot of different service opportunities,” she said. “We did a drive last fall for the Oasis Women’s Shelter, and that was really cool to experience that. We also have worked with the Salvation Army, doing drives with them at Christmas and collecting food for them.”
She wasn’t expecting to receive the scholarship, she said, because she knows there are so many students involved in the program.
“There were some (other recipients) I recognized from the Governor’s Scholar Program last summer,” she said. “That was cool to be able to be recognized as an active member of my community with some people I know from the state.”
She said being named a semifinalist is encouraging and empowering because she wanted to continue involvement in the community in the future, “and perhaps serve on maybe a global level.”
After graduation, Swenson will attend Centre College where she plans to major in environmental studies and international relations. She isn’t quite sure what her career will be, but knows she wants to be involved in empowering people through sustainability.
Lauren Ford, a Muhlenberg County High School senior from Greenville, also received the $3,200 scholarship for being one of 575 semifinalists.
The National Honor Society chose semifinalists from nearly 7,000 applicants to receive the scholarship toward higher education.
According to its website, the NHS has been assisting students in making a difference in their schools and communities for almost 100 years. The NHS has given out more than $17 million in scholarships since 1946.
Scholarship recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character, the website said.
For more information about the NHS, the scholarship, and the 2020 recipients, visit www.nhs.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
