Cecilia Hemingway enjoys painting, and said she loves hiking with her parents and spending time in nature, so when she had the opportunity to put two of those interests together, she jumped at the chance.
Cecilia, 15, was the Second District Congressional Art Competition winner for Daviess County for her painting entitled “Gray Peaks Meet the Sky.”
The incoming Owensboro High School sophomore entered the painting that she had completed last year in school.
“It’s a painting of mountains silhouetted,” she said. “I chose mountains because I love hiking.”
She wasn’t expecting to win and applied because she thought it would be a good opportunity to showcase her skills.
“I am so happy that I won,” she said.
The Congressional Art Competition is an annual high school art contest held by each member of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a release sent by Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office.
Each district has its own contest, and because of the coronavirus this year, it was held digitally. Twenty-three awards were given, including Cecilia’s. First place overall went to Nelson County High School student Alexis Gribbons, and one of her accolades includes her art pieces titled “Self Portrait” hanging in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Guthrie went on to say in the release that even though this year’s contest was held differently than in the past, he was “still incredibly impressed by all the artwork.”
“I want to thank all of the students who submitted pieces and congratulate you on your hard work,” he said.
