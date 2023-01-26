The Rose Curtain Players, Owensboro High School’s theater group, will be hosting a “Snacks with Characters” fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the school.
Carolyn Greer, director of the group, said students were selected to represent Kentucky at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) in 2023 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
“We are raising money for 17 students to go,” she said. “This is a weeklong event where the students will perform, attend workshops, watch other performances, take master classes and connect with colleges. This is a great opportunity.”
The group’s one-act version of “Including Shooter” by Nicholas C. Pappas secured it a spot in the Chapter Select Showcase at ITF. The performance showcases the aftermath and effects of a school shooting.
The February fundraiser will be the third time the group has raised money by dressing as characters for children.
“We took a couple of years off because of COVID,” Greer said. “We have had numerous character parties over the years for the program, and it’s been a successful fundraiser in the past.”
Greer said there will be over 30 characters at the fundraiser.
The group will need to raise $17,000 for all 17 students to attend.
“We are in the middle of an online fundraiser through Snap! Raise and we have a cabaret and silent auction in March,” Greer said. “We also sell concessions at our shows. We’re doing everything we can to raise the funds.”
Greer said the group is hoping to raise between $1,000 and $1,500 from the “Snacks with Characters” fundraiser.
Tickets for the event are $12 for children and $8 for adults. The cost will cover an autograph booklet, face painting, snacks, a photo booth, goodie bags and crafts.
Members of the Rose Curtain Players will be dressed as characters from children’s favorite fairytales, cartoons and superhero movies.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.