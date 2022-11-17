OHS THEATRE

Sarah Howard, left, Ava Wiggins, Aidan Pigford and Will Jones, members of the Rose Curtain Players, talk about the success of the Owensboro High School Theatre program on Monday.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School’s theater group, the Rose Curtain Players, received several honors and accolades during the Kentucky Thespian Festival last weekend in Owensboro.

Ava Wiggins, Dylan McCollam, Will Jones, Aidan Pigford, Adian Gray, Rylee Fisher, JJ Fenwick and Katye Clark received superior ratings for their Thespy Showcase performances, allowing them to move on to compete at the International Thespian Festival in 2023 at Indiana University in Bloomington.

