Owensboro High School’s theater group, the Rose Curtain Players, received several honors and accolades during the Kentucky Thespian Festival last weekend in Owensboro.
Ava Wiggins, Dylan McCollam, Will Jones, Aidan Pigford, Adian Gray, Rylee Fisher, JJ Fenwick and Katye Clark received superior ratings for their Thespy Showcase performances, allowing them to move on to compete at the International Thespian Festival in 2023 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Wiggins said the Thespy Showcase performance the group chose was from William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” She and McCollam also performed a duet, earning superior ratings.
“I think we’re all really proud of the work we’ve been doing,” she said. “Our school hasn’t competed in a long time, especially for Chapter Select, which is the big show that we won with ‘Including Shooter,’ so the fact that we came back this year after a long time of not competing and won, our hard work really paid off.”
The group performed a one-act version of “Including Shooter” by Nicholas C. Pappas, about the aftermath and effects of a school shooting.
“It’s really intense,” Wiggins said. “There is a school shooting, and it is by someone named James, and we see what his thoughts were in deciding to choose to do a school shooting. It’s about the trauma people took from it.”
Pigford said it looks at the survivors and how the effects of the shooting is carried with them throughout their lives.
Jones said with “everything that’s been going on in America,” the group felt like they needed to tell this story.
Their performance of “Including Shooter” was selected to represent Kentucky at the Chapter Select Showcase at the ITF.
Sarah Howard received the OHS recognition of All Star Honor Thespian for her “dedication and commitment to the Rose Curtain Players.”
“I have over 1,000 hours in the theatre, and Ms. (Carolyn) Greer explained to me that I would drop anything and help this program, and I’m always there,” she said.
Howard is typically behind the scenes doing stage managing, technical work, scene changes and set design.
“Sarah does everything,” Wiggins said. “We would not function without Sarah.”
Howard said she enjoys what she does backstage because she can help problem solve.
“If anyone needs anything, they can come to me,” she said. “I like problem-solving, I like teamwork. It seems like it would be easy, but it’s very chaotic. It’s a lot of fun, and I like seeing my friends on stage.”
Jones, Pigford, Wiggins and Howard, all seniors, have been performing in community and school theatre for as long as they can remember.
“I really just enjoy the community,” Pigford said. “I love the scene work, especially if you get that right cast member to perform with, it’s the best thing in the world.”
Jones and Wiggins said they enjoy the people and taking on new characters.
The four students said they would like to continue to perform after high school, either as a major at a post-secondary institution or in their communities.
Other honors given to students last weekend include:
• Bodie Moore received an $800 scholarship for costume design, and his designs for “Into the Woods” was one of two technical designs that were displayed at KTF, receiving superior ratings.
• Robert Morris, Clark and McCollam were cast in the All-State show of “Little Women,” which will be performed by eight actors from across Kentucky at the ITF.
