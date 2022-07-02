This week, the Owensboro Innovative Academy Cybersecurity Team placed 15th out of 65 teams at the national Technology Student Association competition in Dallas, Texas.
TSA is a national student organization created to develop skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as business education, according to the TSA website.
During the competition, participants respond to a cybersecurity challenge by identifying a breach in computer security via “Capture the Flag” games, according to the TSA website. The students have to complete the challenge in a limited amount of time.
“With the capture the flag games, you have to answer as many questions as possible and solve as many problems as possible,” said Luke Wellman, who’s entering his junior year.
Before competition at the national level, the team took home first place at the regional and state levels.
“It was new to both of us,” Wellman said. “We’ve never competed in something like this before. We’ve competed in something called CyberPatriot which is kind of similar but it was still new to us. It was fun and we’re excited to do the same thing next year, hopefully placing better than we did this year.”
CyberPatriot is a national youth cyber education program created to help direct students toward careers in cybersecurity or other STEM disciplines, according to the CyberPatriot website. The program was created by the Air Force Association.
Gunny Howard, who’s also entering his junior year, said he knows the team can do better next year at the national level of TSA competitions.
“We saw that the teams that were ranked higher than us were juniors and seniors, so there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “It was apparent we could get in the top 10 or even the top three.”
Preparing for the cybersecurity competitions is different than many other school competitions.
“We use a lot of open source platforms like TryHackMe to get used to what the problems are going to be like, and we watch YouTube videos,” Wellman said. “A lot of stuff we do on our own time and we have the cybersecurity class.”
Wellman said his biggest takeaway from this competition is that the team needs more discipline.
“I want us to try as hard as we can next year because I really want to get to top three in nationals,” he said.
Howard said now that they have seen the problems; they know what to look for and what to study for during competitions.
“It’s a time restraint event so with the easier problems, we know how to solve those much faster now so we will have more time to spend on the difficult problems,” he said.
Wellman and Howard are getting prepared to dive back into the competition season again with upcoming events beginning in the fall.
