Owensboro Innovation Academy and the Owensboro Museum of Science and History (OMSH) are working in collaboration with the Kentucky Humanities Council on participating in the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit.
The exhibit, “Spark! Places of Innovation,” will make its way to seven sites across Kentucky and will highlight rural America from the perspective of the people who have lived it.
Kathleen Pool, associate director of KY Humanities, said Kathy Olson, CEO of OMSH, will be tasked with preparing for the arrival of the exhibit and how to localize it.
“That could be having students come in for a panel discussion to talk about their project,” Pool said.
According to the KY Humanities website, the exhibit will be the “springboard” for diverse local programming in the humanities, sciences and arts.
In conjunction with the exhibit, KY Humanities is participating in a Youth Innovation in Rural America (YIRA) project inspired by “Spark!” and will highlight innovation in rural America from students in grades seven through 12.
“We want to hear from youth across the country about what they see as problems in their community and how they’d go about solving them,” Pool said.
OIA is one of the schools taking part in YIRA, and the 59 participating students kicked off the project Tuesday.
“We taught students about the innovation process and tried to help them understand that they’re part of the solutions to the problems their community faces,” Pool said. “They were already full of ideas on how they were going to recognize and solve the problems.”
Adam Taylor Brown, a brand strategist and design consultant in Louisville, was at OIA with Pool on Tuesday to help kick off the project.
KY Humanities awarded OIA a $1,000 grant to assist in the problem-solving project.
“Now the students will individually work to compile a list of issues that they might be able to tackle and then pick back up as a group to land on one or two they want to work to solve,” he said. “Eventually they will take the grant money and pull together to work on getting closer to a solution.”
OIA curriculum coach, Jennifer Cecil, is working with the students on the YIRA project. She said the students have been getting excited about working on it.
“They’ve already talked about problems like youth crime, homelessness, the need for mentors and revitalizing the area near Towne Square Mall,” she said. “Some of the students who are not traditionally engaged in class were engaging because they’re so excited about it.”
The group of students are primarily seniors, Cecil said. A biomedical class, a senior English class and a junior and senior government class are participating.
“One of the reasons we went with seniors is because they had been the most impacted by NTI learning during COVID,” Cecil said. “They were shortchanged on real-world projects, and we wanted them to take part in this big initiative.”
The exhibit is expected to be in Owensboro in late fall at the museum.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
