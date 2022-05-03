For the third year in a row, the Owensboro Innovation Academy robotics team, Event Horizon, has qualified for VEX Robotics World Championship, but this will be the first year students will have the chance to actually participate in person.

Four students — Michael Gray, junior, Ben Austin, sophomore, Luke Austin, senior and Ace Skimehorn, freshman — will be attending the event.

They will leave Owensboro on Tuesday, May 2, for Dallas, Texas, where they will be joined by student robotics teams from all around the world.

On Monday, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, a longtime supporter and sponsor of the school’s robotics program, delivered a $2,000 check to OIA as a sign of congratulations and continued support. Southern Star has been sponsoring the robotics team for four years, and not just with funds to help with operations.

Southern Star engineers and other employees also volunteer during the team’s robotics competitions.

Luke Austin, OIA senior, said he is finally excited to attend the event this year.

The first year the team qualified for the world championship was in 2020, and it was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year students competed virtually.

Luke has been doing robotics since sixth grade, and said the program has been something fun for him to do that engaged his love of building things.

“I have a car at home that I like to put together and take apart, and this has been helpful with that project of mine,” he said.

When he graduates in a few weeks, he plans to study chemistry at Samford University in Alabama. He is excited to finally be able to attend a world championship before graduation.

Michael said he is thankful for Southern Star and its continued support of the school’s team. The funds from the company will go toward the travel expenses for the trip, among other things the team needs.

In particular, Michael hopes some of the funds can go toward sensors, which he said are much-needed for the next season.

“This helps us with programming, and helps us get to competitions,” he said. “It provides a lot of opportunities for robotics engineering.”

He also is looking forward to going to the competition this weekend because it will be a chance to meet other robotics and engineering students from different backgrounds. Last year, the OIA team was paired up with a Russian robotics team, and Michael said the experience was exciting.

Shawn Patterson, Southern Star executive vice president and chief operations officer, told students during the check presentation, that the company is always in support of their efforts in engineering and robotics.

He said the company places a lot of emphasis on youth STEM projects. That kind of support is crucial to building up the future engineers and big thinkers of tomorrow.

“We want to see them have success,” he said.

Belinda Bell, Southern Star manager of project management, congratulated students on their outstanding season, and for qualifying for the World Competition.

She also told students to keep the company in mind when they are searching for internships while in college, and for when they graduate college and are ready to enter the job market.

