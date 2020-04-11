Event Horizon, an Owensboro Innovation Academy robotics team, has become the first high school team in the city to ever qualify for the VEX Robotics World Competition that would have taken place April 22-25 but has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three students who are on the Event Horizon Team — seniors Samuel Ling and Shane Marcum and sophomore Luke Austin — were among the 720 other high school teams from around the globe to be selected to compete in the world competition that would have been heldat the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Event Horizon finished the season ranked sixth out of 97 Kentucky high school teams, 156th out of 4,195 U.S. high school teams, and 196th out of 4,941 worldwide high school teams, according to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
Stephanie Gray, OIA robotics coach, said it’s unfortunate that both Ling and Marcum were unable to compete in the world competition since they have worked their whole high school robotics careers toward this goal. She said Ling has even been working in robotics since he was in middle school.
“This is the first Owensboro high school team that has ever qualified for the world competition, so it’s terrible for the boys when they couldn’t compete,” Gray said.
OIA has six robotics teams, and five of them qualified for state, which is not unusual for the school, Gray said.
She said being involved in robotics is good for students because it teaches them problem-solving skills and how to work as a team.
“Helping kids know how to work with others is a big skill that I think even the workplace is looking for,” she said. “It also teaches persistence. I can’t tell you how many hours Shane and Samuel spent on their robot.”
Ling, 18, of Owensboro, estimated that he spent every school day working on the Event Horizon robot, even if just for 15 minutes at a time.
“It’s pretty cool to qualify for the world competition,” he said. “As a team, we all worked together really well. We set our minds last year to go to the world competition and we were working every single day toward it. It’s too bad it got canceled.”
Marcum, 18, of Owensboro, said he and his teammates were hoping the world competition would be rescheduled and he was disappointed when it wasn’t.
“We worked very hard on programming, which I did most of,” Marcum said. “I programmed five days a week, at least three or four hours a day” this school year.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
