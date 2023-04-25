MICHAEL GRAY

Senior Michael Gray stands inside the robotics classroom Monday at Owensboro Innovation Academy. Murray State University has awarded the prestigious Presidential Fellowship scholarship to Gray.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

On Monday, Owensboro Public Schools announced Michael Gray, senior at the Owensboro Innovation Academy, has been awarded a Presidential Fellowship scholarship at Murray State University.

According to a press release, students selected for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship must complete a “rigorous multi-step application process” which includes multiple in-person interviews.

