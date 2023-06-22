OIA TEAMS

Kaylee Harrington, left, Kaden Youngman, Elizabeth Allen and Drew Crandall study for the National TEAMS Competition at Owensboro Innovation Academy.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Four sophomores from Owensboro Innovation Academy are preparing to compete in a national engineering competition from June 28 to July 2 in Louisville.

Tests of Engineering, Aptitude, Math and Science (TEAMS) is an annual theme-based competition that provides middle school and high school students with the opportunity to discover engineering with the potential to make a difference in the world, according to the organization’s website.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.