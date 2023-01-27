OIA FIRST BOOK PIC

Owensboro Innovation Academy juniors Kadence McLimore, left, and Toni Fincher received new books Monday through First Book, in partnership with the school, to promote literacy.

 Photo submitted

Students at Owensboro Innovation Academy were surprised with new books Monday as a way to promote literary efforts.

Sarah Neale, a science teacher at OIA, had her students create wish lists with books that they would like to receive from First Book, an organization that provides educational resources to schools in high-need areas.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

