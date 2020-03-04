Emmy Schlachter said a lot of individuals may not know about medicine — its history and its future — which is why she was happy to be a part of an exhibit that is currently on display at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
The exhibit will be a part of the Owensboro Innovation Academy’s annual display at the museum that will be unveiled this year on May 7. It features timelines of biomedicine dating to medieval times and follows trends in DNA from the Human Genome Project’s beginnings in the early 2000s to the future with 3-D printing of body parts.
Schlachter, a 17-year-old OIA senior, said she was responsible for a clock detailing DNA.
“It just showcases how DNA mapping has evolved over the years,” she said.
Sarah Neale, OIA biomedicine teacher, said the students who are in her biotechnology class will be continuing to add installations to the exhibit over the next few weeks as well, such as a prosthetics display. Some of the students built a prosthetic leg and are currently in the process of developing a prosthetic hand for a 6-year-old within the Owensboro community.
Kathy Olson, OMSH executive director, said the museum has had a great relationship with OIA since the school’s inception about five years ago. She has enjoyed the types of one-on-one partnerships the museum has with the various classrooms who use the museum’s space to showcase their projects.
“What they have been doing is just great, especially creating the prosthetic hand,” Olson said. “It’s just tremendous.”
She was “just thrilled” when the school approached her about actually mounting an exhibit to showcase their biomedical projects. Any school is welcome to do that, Olson said.
“We have the space where schools could do that,” she said. “I think it’s a great way to both showcase what students and teachers and schools are doing, but also to get that out to the public.”
Allowing students the space to showcase what they are learning fits perfectly with the museum’s mission, Olson said.
“We get to learn things, and they get to learn things,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
