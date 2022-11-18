The Kentucky Department of Education selected Owensboro Innovation Academy to represent the state in the 2022 National Christmas Tree display.
OIA is one of 58 schools who have submitted ornament designs to hang from the tree at President’s Park in front of the White House.
Stephanie Gray, engineering facilitator at OIA, said Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant approached her with the idea to submit designs for the tree.
“I think he came to me because I’m also in charge of the MakerSpace at OIA, and when he found out about the project, he asked me to head that up,” she said.
Gray said she turned the project over to the graphic design teacher Dyana Newton.
“At OIA, we have what we call ‘Nations,’ which is kind of like the students’ homeroom,” Gray said. “We made it a ‘Nation’ competition as well so that we could get all of the students involved.”
Gray said Newton’s students designed the ornaments, and in October all of the students in the school submitted designs.
“From there, we picked 24 of those to send on as our entry into the National Christmas Tree display, and they were selected from there,” Gray said.
Out of the 24 designs sent, Gray said she believes there are 10 to 12 being considered by the National Park Service.
“The ornaments had to answer the question of what makes the state beautiful,” she said. “That was what the design was about.”
This was the first time OIA had been selected to send ornaments for the display.
“(Constant) knew that we really encourage our students to be innovative and to use whatever resources they have to create designs and think outside the box,” Gray said.
Gray said this was a chance for the students to showcase their talents and to think about their designs making it to Washington D.C.
“It is something they can share with their family and friends,” she said. “I think it’s just a neat experience for them.”
The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 on CBS. The tree display is free to visit and will be open to the public from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023.
