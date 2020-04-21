A lot of things have been canceled in Owensboro because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But not Oink for Owensboro.
Kentucky Legend, a division of Specialty Foods Group, created the event two years ago to raise money for local nonprofits.
In 2018, 12 local companies and individuals pledged $5,000 each to their favorite nonprofits.
In return, the nonprofits designed and created fiberglass pig sculptures, most of which were installed downtown for the next six months.
Last year, there were eight pigs.
At the time, Brooklyn Maple, the Kentucky Legend brand manager who came up with the idea, said, “In 2020, all 20 pigs from both 2018 and 2019 will all be displayed throughout the city with no new pigs. This will provide a rest year for local businesses, but will still celebrate the overall project.”
In the past, the pigs were unveiled as part of the International Bar-B-Q Festival.
But this year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
Maple said Monday, “Our plan is to have the Oink for Owensboro pigs back in the community this summer. We have been working with the city to ensure the process of displaying them, but timelines have not been confirmed.”
She came up with the idea for the event about four years ago.
“I’ve seen fiberglass pigs and horses in other cities,” Maple said at the time. “I said, ‘Why doesn’t Owensboro have any?’ ”
So, she went to Ric Herrera, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing, and suggested the idea.
Then, Maple said, she approached Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events.
“He jumped on board,” she said.
The painted fiberglass pigs were widely photographed by both Owensboroans and visitors and shared on social media.
